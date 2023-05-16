Master of Public Health Degree Now Available Online Through EKU

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern Kentucky University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern Kentucky University, visit https://ekuonline.eku.edu/

Those interested in earning a master of public health (MPH) degree can now complete it 100% online with Eastern Kentucky University. EKU is currently accepting applications at no cost for the program and classes will begin in August 2023.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the need for qualified, knowledgeable public health professionals has dramatically increased. EKU’s online MPH program prepares graduates with the knowledge and competencies needed to face public health issues and emergencies at the local, state, and national level.

“Our MPH curriculum is designed to equip students with foundational knowledge and competencies to face whatever public health issue or emergency arises,” said Dr. Michelyn Bhandari, interim chair of EKU’s department of health promotion and administration.

“Within the public health workforce, from epidemiologists to community health workers and public health education specialists, the need remains strong for professionals who understand how to promote healthy behaviors and combat misinformation. We’re so excited to offer our MPH degree to a broader audience through online delivery so more students can develop the expertise and skills needed to combat current issues and help prepare the world for future health crises.”

EKU’s online MPH program blends academic and professional preparation through course topics such as biostatistics in health science, research methods in public health, principles of epidemiology, and health education.

This blend of academic and professional preparation provides graduates with the competencies and credentials to gain jobs in a growing public health field. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has noted a projected job growth of 5% to up to 28% for specific public health jobs.

The EKU online master of public health program is a flexible and convenient option for working professionals. Students will enroll in accelerated 8-week courses, and the classes are taught completely online with no campus visits required. Personalized support is available to every online student from the moment they inquire until the day they graduate and beyond.

For more information about EKU’s online program in public health, visit go.eku.edu/online_MPH.