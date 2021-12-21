Are You Made for a Career as a First Responder?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern Kentucky University Online and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern Kentucky University Online, visit http://ekuonline.eku.edu.

It takes a certain type of person to be the first on the scene of an emergency – providing assistance and securing the scene. Those employed in the fields of emergency medical care, fire science, law enforcement and emergency management must be able to solve problems, remain calm and have a desire to help those in need. Interpersonal and communication skills are also increasingly important.

If you are looking to enter the field as a first responder or have an established career and are interested in advancement opportunities, a degree can provide you with the tools you need to take that next step.

Eastern Kentucky University offers online degrees and certificates to help you meet your career goals. The online programs offer flexibility, allowing you to work and maintain other responsibilities while also completing your coursework.

Areas of online study include:

EMERGENCY MEDICAL CARE – Designed for currently certified paramedics interested in earning a degree focused in emergency services administration or fire service, EKU’s nationally respected programs provide the skills and knowledge needed to pursue advancement opportunities. Graduates are ready to take on leadership and key administrative roles within EMS agencies at the local, state, or national level.

FIRE PROTECTION ADMINISTRATION — Graduates of this program are prepared for leadership roles within the fire industry, ensuring that operations run smoothly, and the emergency needs of communities are met. This unique program combines the latest science and technology to provide the knowledge and managerial skills needed for successful leadership in firefighting operations.

FIRE PROTECTION AND SAFETY ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY — EKU’s program prepares students for careers in fire prevention and suppression, designing and recommending equipment to assist organizations in safeguarding life and property against fire, explosion, and related hazards.

FIRE, ARSON AND EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION — EKU offers one of only a handful of programs focused on fire, arson, and explosion investigation. Graduates are prepared for careers in fire investigation by learning the scientific and investigative skills needed to determine the cause and criminal nature of fires and explosions. This online program includes unique, hands-on fire, arson, and explosion investigation experiences on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

HOMELAND SECURITY & EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT – Focused on disaster management, intelligence studies and security operations; EKU’s homeland security program is designed for those who want to learn the critical skills needed to make a positive impact in their community and protect their country.

POLICE STUDIES — Policing is ever evolving and EKU’s police studies program prepares students to stay atop of the unique challenges of law enforcement at local, state, and federal levels. Graduates gain theoretical, ethical, and practical approaches to policing and are well positioned to become excellent officers, community representatives and effective change agents.

Learn more about a rewarding career as a first responder, EKU's online degree and certificate options, free textbooks, and other program details