Dr. Nirish Shah Can Help Diagnose and Treat IBD

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Endoscopy Center of Southwest Virginia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Endoscopy Center of Southwest Virginia, visit www.colonoscopyroanoke.com.

The Endoscopy Center of Southwest Virginia and Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia offer patient care and research for the treatment of a wide array of medical conditions.

Dr. Nirish Shah, MD, is one of our specialists who as the Medical Director of the Endoscopy Center of Southwest Virginia. He also specializes in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, often called IBD.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term for two conditions (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) that are characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Prolonged inflammation results in damage to the GI tract and even a weakened immune system.”

Common symptoms include persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding/bloody stools, weight loss and fatigue.

IBD is typically diagnosed with the use of both endoscopy and colonoscopy. Imaging--contrast radiography, MRIs and CT scans-- are also used to assess IBD symptoms and confirm the diagnosis. Stool samples and blood work are utilized, as well.

At the Endoscopy Center, Dr. Shah will work to get you diagnosed, and treated, for IBD. He will put a plan in place for treating and managing your IBD, to help you live well. Call the office today at 540-345-4900 to set up a consultation.

More about Dr. Shah

In December 2001, Dr. Shah received his medical degree from BJ Medical College, Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, India. His Internal Medicine residency followed, from July 2002-June 2005, at the Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was Chief Resident from July 2004-June 2005. Dr. Shah completed a Fellowship Program in June 2011 at University of Maryland in Baltimore.

In 2005, he completed his Board Certification in Internal Medicine, and certified in Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 2012. He then received training in advanced endoscopy at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad, India.

Dr. Shah joined Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia in February 2014 and resides in Roanoke with his family.

For more about the Endoscopy Center of Southwest Virginia, please visit www.colonoscopyroanoke.com.