5 Signs You Might Have IBD

The Endoscopy Center of Southwest Virginia and Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia offer patient care and research for the treatment of a wide array of medical conditions.

Dr. Nirish Shah, MD, who serves as the Medical Director of the Endoscopy Center of Southwest Virginia, also specializes in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, often called IBD.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term for two conditions (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) that are characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Prolonged inflammation results in damage to the GI tract.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine says because IBD is an autoimmune disorder, it’s the body’s immune system attacking healthy tissues.

Though it’s not known what specifically causes IBD, here are 5 symptoms to look out for:

Persistent diarrhea Abdominal pain/cramping Rectal bleeding/Bloody stools Unintended weight loss/Reduced appetite Fatigue

IBD is typically diagnosed with the use of both endoscopy and colonoscopy. Imaging--X-rays, MRIs and CT scans-- are also used to assess IBD symptoms and confirm the diagnosis. Stool samples and blood work are utilized, as well.

And, if you think you might have IBD, seeing a doctor sooner rather than later can be life-changing. Johns Hopkins Medicine says, “Having IBD can increase the risk of colon cancer by up to four times. The longer you live with an inflamed bowel, the greater the chance of cancerous changes happening in the intestinal cells.”

At the Endoscopy Center, Dr. Shah will work to get you diagnosed and treated for IBD. He will put a plan in place for reducing inflammation and managing your IBD, to help you live well. Dr. Shah is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. If you think you might have IBD, call the office today at 540-345-4900 to set up a consultation.

