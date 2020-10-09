The Second Annual Rocky Mount Scarecrow Trail

(Melissa Carter)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Franklin County and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Franklin County, visit http://historicrockymount.com/

Franklin County is quickly becoming THE road trip destination in Virginia. Another one of our famous community events is upon us. The Scarecrow Trail is now open in Franklin County. This is the time of year where Rocky Mount citizens and businesses decorate light poles throughout the town as scarecrows. Each scarecrow is unique, showing it’s own look and theme. 2019 saw around 50 scarecrows all through the town. This year’s Scarecrow Trail should have even more exciting displays around town to enjoy!

The Scarecrow Decorating contest is open to individuals, families, businesses, or non profits. The Scarecrow Trail will be up from October 1 - November 9, 2020. For contest rules and other information...call 540 420-8391 or email director@historicrockymount.com. You can also find information on our Facebook Event Page.

About Historic Rocky Mount

In the early 1990′s the Town of Rocky Mount and some concerned citizens realized that there was no plan in place to remedy the deterioration of the downtown. Recognizing the importance of a thriving and vibrant downtown, the town asked a group of individuals to work on beautification projects.

This group of volunteers grew and they later discovered the “Main Street” program. They realized that “Main Street” had the expertise and resources needed to address the issues facing downtowns, including the deteriorating infrastructures. Virginia Main Street provides a platform from which citizens could work together with town and county management to improve and promote the area. And, just as importantly, Main Street opened the door to the Department of Community and Housing Development who had access to community block grants used for the revitalization work. Subsequently, The Community Partnership for Revitalization was formed and the revitalization process was set in motion.

The organization was successful in applying for and obtaining historic designation for the Central Business District. The Historic Central Business District is listed in the State and National Register of Historic Places. A proud achievement!

The CPR worked closely with the Town staff to apply and receive a Community Development Block Grant to make physical improvements to the downtown area.

Following the success of the Downtown revitalization the Town applied and received a second grant to address the same issues in Uptown Rocky Mount. The Uptown project is complete and the final result is a much improved site and is attractive for residents and potential new businesses seeking to relocate to this community.