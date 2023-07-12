Stay Cool and Safe this Summer: Essential Heat Tips for Seniors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Friendship Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Friendship Living, visit https://www.friendship.us/.

As the summer sun shines brightly over Roanoke, Virginia, it’s important for individuals aged 55 and up to stay cool and protected from the sweltering heat. At Friendship Living, we prioritize the health and well-being of our residents, and we want to ensure that everyone enjoys the summer season safely. Here are some essential heat tips to help you beat the heat and make the most of your summer:

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate: Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, especially water. Dehydration is a serious concern during hot weather, so keep a water bottle handy and sip regularly.

Dress for Comfort: Opt for loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in light colors to reflect the sun’s rays. Don’t forget to wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect yourself from harmful UV rays.

Seek Shade: If you’re planning outdoor activities, find shady spots or schedule them during cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings or evenings.

Stay Indoors During Peak Heat: When the sun is at its strongest, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., it’s best to stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces. Friendship Living provides comfortable common areas for relaxation and socializing.

Utilize Cooling Techniques: Keep your living space cool by using fans, air conditioners, or even a damp cloth on your neck or forehead. Take cool showers or baths to lower body temperature.

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and heat advisories to stay informed about extreme heat conditions. Stay connected with your community and family members to ensure your safety.

At Friendship Living, we believe in the power of a supportive community. Check in on your neighbors and loved ones, especially those who live alone, to make sure they’re coping well with the heat.

Enjoy the summer while keeping these heat safety tips in mind. Stay cool, hydrated, and take care of yourself. Remember, your well-being is our top priority at Friendship Living.