Agencies Join Together to Strengthen Senior Living Services in Southwest Virginia

A new collaboration is enhancing existing offerings and broadening community reach for those needing senior living services in southwest Virginia.

Friendship and Richfield Living, two full-service retirement communities, officially merged recently under the Friendship family. The newly combined team, with a combined 160 years of experience in serving Virginia communities, will serve more than 1,500 residents and employ more than 1,000 team members.

This merger allows both organizations to elevate their ability to provide exceptional care now and in the future. It also creates more opportunities to strengthen existing services, while promoting staff development and broadening community outreach.

“Friendship is proud to have strong leadership and financial positioning to allow us this opportunity,” said Joseph Hoff, President and Chief Executive Officer at Friendship. “Combining the strengths of our teams amplifies our abilities to best support the rapidly changing needs of the aging community. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Richfield Living to our team.”

Vice President of Operations, Ben Higgins, who has 17 years of experience working in senior living capacities, will oversee Richfield Living.

Higgins joined Friendship in 2017 as the Director of Healthcare Operations where he oversaw two campuses that offer skilled nursing and rehabilitation, the community’s assisted living residence, as well as the community-based services including the Adult Day Care center and Home Care division.

“I’m excited to merge these two organizations that have such long-standing histories in the Roanoke Valley,” said Higgins.

Richfield Living’s campus in Salem offers a full continuum of senior living services and includes a brand-new Town Center, Independent Living, and a Rehab Center, along with two Assisted Living locations with a dedicated Memory Care Unit. This campus will continue to maintain its rich heritage, beloved name and not-profit status under the Friendship umbrella.

Friendship now has four campuses serving southwestern Virginia—Richfield Living, Salem Terrace, Friendship North Campus, and Friendship South Campus.

About Friendship: Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services, as well as specialized rehab and therapy. With four campuses, the earliest dating back to 1919, Friendship has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center and home care services. The needs of seniors are met within a caring community that inspires purpose in life. Visit friendship.us for more information.