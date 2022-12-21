Knowing your long term care options before the need arises

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Friendship and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Friendship, visit https://www.friendship.us.

The process involved with making a decision about transitioning to a senior living community often feels overwhelming and even a bit scary, but it doesn’t need to be. Knowing what long term care options you have before the need arises can make you and your loved ones feel more prepared for the future.

Today’s seniors have an abundance of options, especially at Friendship. Senior living options help older adults grow into a new chapter and offer the resources necessary to ensure that growth is successful and fulfilling. Independent and Assisted Living options are available through Friendship, depending on the level of care you or your loved one needs.

At Friendship, independence doesn’t mean being alone — it means the freedom to live the life you choose in a thriving and supportive community. With 26 different floor plans, we know you’ll find the perfect place for you. Residents enjoy a social community without having to worry about maintenance or security.

For those who need Assisted Living care, our skilled staff of therapists and nurses can support you with the level of care that fits your lifestyle. We’ll work with you to create a specialized care program that could include transportation for running errands or help monitoring your medication.

In our vibrant communities, you and your loved ones can feel at ease knowing our onsite health specialists are available for emergencies. Plus, all care plans get full access to the amenities at Friendship Living.

Friendship brings together award-winning care, innovative treatments, diverse living accommodations, and specialized rehab and therapy services. Located in Roanoke, Virginia, the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains, we empower those we serve to believe in living better. Click here to download our entire Senior Living Options guide. All Friendship guides are available by clicking here.

Could now, or even in sometime in the near future, be the right time for you or your loved one to join one of Friendship’s senior living communities? Click here to take our assessment to see what the best options could be for you.

If you have any other questions, or you would like to schedule a tour, call 540-385-8720.

