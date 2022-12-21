Signs to look for with your aging loved one

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Friendship and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Friendship, visit https://www.friendship.us/guide

Seeing your loved-one age can be very hard. These signs may seem small, but they are important for an aging parent or relative. Admitting the need for assistance is not easy for people as they age. So, how will you know when your aging loved one needs help at home?

1. Unexpected changes in mood or extreme mood swings

Determining someone’s true emotions over the phone is hard. However, if you visit them, you’ll notice less obvious signs. If your loved one is typically quiet, and now they’re having extreme emotional outbursts, this could be a cause for concern. This could be an indicator of depression, dementia or Alzheimer’s.

2. Change in physical hygiene

Have you noticed a decline in personal hygiene? Do they always wear the same thing every time you see them? Personal hygiene changes can clearly indicate that a loved one is struggling to care for themselves.

3. Loss of interest in physical activities or hobbies

Is your loved one always working in the yard and now they’re not? Are they not interested in activities that they usually would be? Changes in physical lifestyle could signify that your loved one is having issues with their energy levels and need help. Seniors who exercise appear to live longer and have a lower risk of disability.

4. Misplacing vital items

Are you noticing that multiple things are coming up missing? This could be small things like misplacing their favorite t-shirt or the living room remote control. However, it can be major items like misplacing keys to the house or car. This could become dangerous. These situations can put your loved one at a higher risk for injury. Research has found that maintaining social connections as you age has a number of health benefits including a slower rate of memory decline, and senior living communities are taking note

5. Poor Nutritional Health

Have you noticed that your loved one has lost their appetite? Your nutritional needs, appetite and food habits can shift as you age. Decreased metabolism, changes in taste and smell and slower digestion can make it more challenging to maintain the diet you need. Eating at home can often become lonely and many seniors cannot or do not want to prepare a meal when it is just themselves. However, at senior living communities, menus are prepared by a chef that understands restrictions often in collaboration with a nutritionist or dietician.

