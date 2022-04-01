Inspire 2026 – More than just a strategic plan, it’s a vision built on collaboration

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Goodwill Industries and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Goodwill Industries, visit https://www.goodwillvalleys.com/about-us/strategic-plan/

Last year, Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys celebrated 90 years of serving communities, families, and individuals. It was a milestone we are honored to have achieved as well as an opportunity for reflection. We felt it important to focus forward by looking back – to our roots – and find the why behind what we do. Our founder, Edgar J. Helms, began Goodwill with a vision of ‘not charity, but a chance.’ He believed in giving people the opportunity to work as a path to both financial and personal independence. Such independence was key to combating poverty by providing ‘a hand up, not a handout.’ Looking to the past to shape our future led us to defining the eradication of poverty as the cornerstone of our mission. It also forced us to address some very real challenges - what role do we play? How can Goodwill make a difference? How can we make an even greater impact on communities, families, and individuals? How can we work with our partners from all facets of business, the nonprofit sector, civic and grassroots to move the needle on eliminating poverty?

To answer those questions, over the course of several months, we collected real time data through a series of surveys. We contacted shoppers, donors, financial supporters, board members, community partners and other key stakeholders (including our own team members), to gain input and give voice to our priorities, efforts, strategy, and the future of our organization. We listened. We listened to the priorities, needs, and challenges, as well as aspirations, of those we partner and serve.

We let the feedback guide us and shape the strategic direction of Goodwill for the years ahead. Inspire 2026 is the culmination of hours spent looking inward on how we can define who we are, where we want to be, and the impact we want to be a part. Our goal was to develop a transformational plan that will allow us to eliminate poverty by empowering individuals, strengthening families, and inspiring communities.

At the heart of the plan are our own team members. They are the very individuals we aim to empower, part of the families we want to strengthen, and members of the communities we want to inspire. We have implemented a team-centered model which incorporates increased wages, better and more affordable benefits, and development opportunities. It is our connection to our communities we hold so dear. By putting team members at the center of the decisions we make, we find we are more connected to the areas we are located. Through this connection, we strive to address and meet the needs of those we serve as well as those we’ve not yet had the opportunity.

In addition, we are focused on operational excellence to strengthen the programs and services we provide throughout our territory. A key component of that focus is a multi-generational approach to the programs and services we provide. It has been proven; individuals thrive when the entire family unit thrives. Strengthening families is part of our mission and vital to the success of both our strategic plan and our vision of eliminating poverty. We are dedicated to empowering youth through programs, building skills training opportunities, and helping those with various barriers gain employment as well as further developing our partnerships with community organizations and area businesses. Goodwill is committed to helping each individual reach their fullest potential. And our commitment is stronger than ever.

Finally, using this strategic framework for the future as a guide, we seek greater financial independence and stability, to allow us to reinvest in our communities, build stronger partnerships, and maximize resources.

So, you may be asking, what does this mean for me? I just want to shop for cool stuff or drop off my donations, what difference does it make to me what Goodwill is focused? Valid questions. First, thank you. Thank you for shopping and thank you for bringing your donations. ‘You Donate and Shop. We Train. People Work.’ has been our slogan for many years – and it holds true today. Your donations are the fuel that powers the change we are committed to being a part. We promise to be good stewards of your items by turning them into jobs, programs, youth activities, and more. We are dedicated to the neighborhoods, cities, towns, communities, and individuals we serve. We also recognize we cannot do this alone. Eliminating poverty is a lofty goal and one that will only be achieved through collaboration. Together, whether as a shopper, donor, business partner, is the only way we will make a lasting impact.

We are entering this transformative era energized with renewed mission, vision, purpose, and values. We hope you will join us.

Baseline measures and target outcomes projected for year five are included and the full plan is available by visiting www.goodwillvalleys.com/inspire.