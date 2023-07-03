$6 Blockbuster Movies at the Grandin Theatre this Summer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Grandin Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Grandin Theatre, visit https://www.grandintheatre.com

Starting on July 7, 2023, at 7 pm, and every Thursday night through August 17th, the historic Grandin Theatre will be presenting a big screen classic film as part of its Summer Blockbuster Series. With summer vacations, outdoor events, and competing schedules, the Grandin Theatre wanted to ensure that it continues to offer patrons and guests in the region an opportunity to beat the heat and see a classic Big Screen style film in the hallmark Main Theatre once a week. Admission to each film is $6 + tax, a steal for such highly lauded programing.

This year’s lineup includes:

7/6 – Pulp Fiction

7/13 – Dirty Dancing

7/20 – Jaws (during Shark Week!)

7/27 – The Thing

8/3 – Grease

8/10 - Shrek!

8/17 – Monty Python and the Holy Grail

“As we continue to be patient as first-run, art house, and industry programming as a whole bounces back, we want to ensure we are proactive in presenting a wide array of much beloved repertory programming as well”, said Ian Fortier, Executive Director of the Grandin. “Along with our Classics Series, Kids’ Summer Matinee Series, Pride Month, Women’s History, and Black History Month programming, we wanted to add these powerhouse Summer Blockbusters. I mean to see Jaws or Dirty Dancing on the Big Screen again, for $6? It’s quite a bargain.”

Tickets for each film are $6+ tax and can be purchased online at: grandintheatre.com/calendar/summer-blockbuster-series

