Four Meaningful Women’s History Month Events at The Grandin Theatre

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Grandin Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Grandin Theatre, visit https://www.grandintheatre.com.

Every Tuesday in March for Women’s History Month, The Grandin Theatre Foundation will be offering special programming to celebrate women!

Beginning March 7, the community will have access to four separate events that are built around celebrating women’s culture through the arts. All four shows are free to the public.

On Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the main theatre, there will be a showing of the 2005 drama, North Country. The movie is a fictionalized account of the first major successful sexual harassment case in the United States, Jenson vs. Eveleth Mines, where a woman who endured a range of abuse while working as a miner filed and won the landmark 1984 lawsuit.

The cast includes Charlize Theron, Frances McDormand, Sissy Spacek, Woody Harrelson and Sean Bean. This 2-hour movie is rated R, so parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m., the main theatre will be showing Maiden, a 2018 documentary film.

The movie tells the story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. The documentary poster said, “They were told ‘no’ because they were women. This is the true story that proved everyone wrong.”

Maiden is rated PG, so parents are urged to give “parental guidance” and the film might not be suited for some young children. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the main theatre, there will be a showing of 1975 French film, Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. The movie features English subtitles and runs for 3 hours and 22 minutes.

The film follows a lonely widowed housewife does her daily chores, takes care of her apartment where she lives with her teenage son, and turns the occasional trick to make ends meet. However, something happens that changes her safe routine.

This film was given the distinction of being voted as Sight & Sound’s “greatest film of all time.” The film ranked number 1 on the critics’ poll, and tied for 4th place in the directors’ poll. It is the fourth film to top the critics’ poll after Bicycle Thieves, Citizen Kane, and Vertigo, and the first directed by a woman (Chantel Akerman) to do so. The cast includes Delphine Seyrig, Jan Decorte, and Henri Storck. Doors open for the showing at 6:00 p.m.

In the final film of the month on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m., the main theatre will show 2014 comedy, Obvious Child.

The movie follows a twenty-something comedienne’s unplanned pregnancy, as it forces her to confront the realities of independent womanhood for the first time. The cast of Obvious Child includes Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy, Gaby Hoffmann, Gabe Liedman and David Cross.

This movie is rated R, so parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

All four shows at The Grandin Theatre in March will uplift and celebrate what women have accomplished and and give a glimpse into a woman’s perspective.

“We are incredibly excited about this first-time Women’s Month celebratory film festival at the Grandin,” said Ian Fortier, Executive Director. “This is something we plan on doing every year going forward and a wonderful opportunity to continue to celebrate the strength, fortitude, resiliency, and beauty of women in the face of immeasurable odds. This is something that will become a mainstay of our community based programming moving forward.”

For information on all events at the theatre, visit The Grandin Theatre website.

All four March movie showings are sponsored by Financial Advisor, Gretchen Beedle, a member of the Conner Group.