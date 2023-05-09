The Grandin Theatre Film Lab announces 7th Annual Film Lab Showcase

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Grandin Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Grandin Theatre, visit https://www.grandintheatre.com/

The Grandin Theatre Film Lab program launched in the fall 2016 by the Grandin Theatre Foundation will celebrate its 7th annual Film Lab Showcase on Tuesday, May 30th at 7:00 pm in the Main Theatre. The students who are currently involved in the afterschool program for high-school aged students will present their yearlong work in the format of four narrative short films that represent several different genres, as well as additional shorts and behind the scenes footage.

This film festival is a fundraiser for the Film Lab program, which is entirely dedicated to teaching students the process of filmmaking, screenwriting, editing, production, and promotion. The event is open to the public and admission is $5 + tax for everyone.

Each of the narrative films being presented are written, filmed, and edited by the students. There will be a little something for everyone! These films are the culmination of their curriculum-based learning and their group work for the 2022-23 curriculum year.

“Every year our students continue to push the program in new directions, whether it’s new ideas for stories or bolder production techniques,” said Film Lab Program Director, Tyler Lyon. “We were so impressed with the students in this program over the past 7 years, and their award-winning efforts, that we absolutely cannot wait to see what this year’s films are going to look like,” said Ian Fortier, Grandin Theatre Executive Director.

The Grandin Theatre Film Lab has multiple grantors and sponsors ensuring this program is a success, including: The Roanoke Arts Commission, The Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hands Foundation, For Alison Foundation, Edgar Thurman Charitable Trust for Children, and the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, VA.