The Jared Stout Band to headline at The Grandin Theatre

The Jared Stout Band to headline at The Grandin Theatre

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Grandin Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Grandin Theatre, visit https://grandintheatre.com/.

From a cross country busking tour to opening for people like Blues Traveler, Phil Vassar, 38 Special, Cassadee Pope, and Eric Paslay, The Jared Stout Band has made leaps and bounds in just a short time.

And now, they’re coming to Roanoke to headline an event at The Grandin Theatre!

Join The Jared Stout Band and opening act Corey Hunley on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. for a concert event you’ll be talking about for years to come.

Formed in 2018 in Roanoke, The Jared Stout Band performs everything from country to blues thanks to a cavalcade of influences across the musical spectrum.

The band will perform two 75-minute sets with a 20-minute intermission.

If you’re amped to watch one of the area’s rising musical acts, purchase tickets straight from The Grandin Theatre website or by box office. General admission is $20 plus tax or $25 plus tax on the day of the show.

We look forward to seeing you Oct. 4! Rock on!