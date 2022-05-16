Ignite Orthopaedic & Wellness Clinic Brings Innovative Services to Roanoke

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ignite Orthopaedic & Wellness Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ignite Orthopaedic & Wellness Clinic, visit https://ignitewellnessva.com.

A new clinic is coming to Roanoke with a familiar face!

James M. Farmer, MD, has lived and practiced in Roanoke/Salem area since 2008, and now he has his own practice: Ignite Orthopaedic & Wellness Clinic.

Dr. Farmer is double board-certified in sports medicine and general orthopedic surgery. He specializes in minimally invasive and arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee and ankle as well as partial and total knee replacements. He performs ligament reconstructions and cartilage restoration procedures, and in 2008, performed the first meniscal transplant in the Roanoke Valley.

Ignite is a clinic that believes strongly in Integrative Medicine. With over 56 combined years of experience in healthcare, our clinicians firmly believe that traditional medicine does not necessarily produce better living. Although sometimes helpful and necessary, health cannot always be found in the form of a pill or surgery.

Dr. Farmer wants to ensure that his patients get the best orthopaedic treatment possible with additional options for wellness solutions that produce better overall outcomes. He utilizes a combination of prevention strategies, physical rehabilitation, medications, biologic therapies, and surgery to restore function and improve quality of life.

