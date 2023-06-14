Mathnasium is an approved service provider for the K-12 VA Tutoring Grant

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mathanasium and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mathanasium, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/roanoke/.

Our team is thrilled to announce that Mathnasium of Roanoke is now an approved service provider for the K-12 Learning Acceleration Grants program in Virginia! This is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to share this news with you.

This grant was made available by Governor Glenn Youngkin in March 2023 to help Virginia families address the impact of the pandemic on student learning. The $30 million initiative provides $1,500 - $3,000 microgrants to parents of school-age children for tutoring in core content areas such as English, science, and mathematics. Tutoring options include in-person, virtual, or hybrid formats in one-on-one, small group, or large-group settings. The grant program is open to parents of K-12 students in Virginia, regardless of school type. Learn more about the K-12 Learning Acceleration Grants

At Mathnasium, we are committed to providing the highest quality care and services to our students and families. Our evidence-based approach and personalized learning plans have helped countless students achieve remarkable growth, build confidence, and develop lifelong skills. Becoming an approved service provider for this program reinforces our commitment to change lives through math and allows us to expand our reach and support to more families in our community.

To take advantage of this grant you must: