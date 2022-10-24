How the Mill Mountain Theatre and Other Roanoke Arts Organizations Are Driving the City’s Economy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mill Mountain Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mill Mountain Theatre, visit https://millmountain.org

$64 Million Dollar Answer

People who live in Roanoke realize how vibrant the arts scene in the city is. They enjoy Mill Mountain Theatre, the Taubman Museum of Art, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, and the wide array of events, concerts, venues, and cultural institutions in the city. What they may not know is the economic impact the arts have on the region.

According to a recent Americans for the Arts study, over 1,750 people in Roanoke work in the Arts and Culture industry. It’s estimated that the nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $64.2 million dollar per year industry in the Roanoke region. Though the study was done prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear the arts are responsible for a lot of the economic vibrancy in the region. The more people go out and enjoy live entertainment, the more that they spend and that helps our area.

“People are coming back out and they are enjoying all the city has to offer,” said Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director for Mill Mountain Theatre. “We know they go out to dinner, dress up, park, drive to our shows, and a good number of our guests come from out of town. That means they need a place to stay.”

“It all adds up to the arts being a strong economic driver,” she said.

Theatre fans will have a fun opportunity to discover the power of a musical at the Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke. This holiday season, Mill Mountain Theatre will be producing the Irving Berlin classic – Holiday Inn. The show kicks off on November 30th and runs until just before Christmas. It’s a great chance to get back to the theatre and see a high-quality performance.

“A lot of people do not realize how much of our talent comes from outside the area,” said Poole. “These performers – some of whom are making a return to Roanoke – are professionals and they tour and do such amazing work. We love having them here, and I know if people will make the effort to come back to live theatre, they will be impressed and return again and again.”

This musical that wraps up the 2022 Season ties into the 2023 season theme.

2023′s lineup is being cast as “The Season of Song” with a line-up full of musicals – some of which are very well known. Nine musicals create a brilliant line-up and Jersey Boys kicks it off. Jersey Boys has become a global sensation following the music and the story behind Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. When it appears on the Trinkle MainStage at Mill Mountain Theatre, it will be one of the first times a regional theatre will produce the fan-favorite show.

Other big-name shows highlight the line-up including Charlotte’s Web, Stellaluna, and a special musical that Roanoke will really appreciate. Mill Mountain Theatre is celebrating Appalachia with Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Bright Star. Bright Star tells the true tale of love and redemption against the backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 1940s.

Starting November 1st, 2022, tickets will be available for all audiences. Those interested in renewing season tickets can contact Mill Mountain Theatre’s Box Office at 540.342.5740.

“As excited as I am about our line-up this holiday and in 2023, I’m even more thrilled to be a part of the work being done here in Roanoke to promote the arts,” said Poole. “We have so much happening in our area, and it’s clear our theatre and the other arts and culture institutions have combined our energy to make the city the regional culture hub.”

The Americans for the Arts study from 2019 clearly demonstrates the power of the arts. 81% of the US population believes the arts offer a “positive experience in a troubled world.” It’s also the arts that unite citizens. The study revealed that 73% of those surveyed think the arts “helps me understand other cultures better.” That’s some overwhelming unity.

There is more information about how the dozen non-profit arts and cultural institutions in Roanoke have partnered with the City to share the power of the work being done.