Legally Blonde The Musical, Heading to Mill Mountain Theatre

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mill Mountain Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mill Mountain Theatre, visit https://millmountain.org/

OHMIGOD YOU GUYS! Mill Mountain Theatre is excited to announce the second MainStage musical of 2021: Legally Blonde! Legally Blonde The Musical follows the world’s most iconic blonde on a journey of self-discovery from California to Harvard and beyond. Perky, poignant, and most importantly pink, this award-winning musical will have you singing down the aisles. Don’t miss this electrifying and inspiring musical based on the movie of the same title, running September 22-October 17 on the Trinkle MainStage.

Legally Blonde is a 2007 musical with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach. The story is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name. It tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial. Throughout the show, very few characters have faith in Elle Woods, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at our convenient online ticket outlet. Mill Mountain Theatre also offers a wonderful subscription option as well as discounts for groups of 10 or more and 50 or more.

Mill Mountain Theatre takes the health and safety of our staff and patrons seriously. We have gone above and beyond to ensure we are providing a safe environment for the traveling companies, our staff and those coming to enjoy the show. We’ll exercise social distancing, proper ventilation, sanitization and much more. Please take a moment to review our COVID-19 protocol at the theatre. How we are Safely Raising the Curtain