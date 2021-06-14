Mill Mountain Theater is Packed with Entertainment for 2021

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mill Mountain Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mill Mountain Theatre, visit https://millmountain.org/

Mill Mountain Theatre is open and we’ve got a spectacular season of entertainment in store. We’ve pulled out all the stops and booked something for everyone to welcome back entertainment to VA’s Mill Mountain Theatre in 2021.

Single tickets are available for each show and can be purchased here. Or, you can take advantage of one of our All-In season ticket packages that provide a great savings while supporting the arts. Find out more about our packages here.

In 2021, Mill Mountain Theatre is excited to welcome these amazing shows:

Mill Mountain Theatre Events Million Dollar Quartet Tony® Award-nominated musical with a Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux Comedy, Musical | July 28 – August 22 Kicking off the Trinkle MainStage Series is Million Dollar Quartet, the smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins together for one unforgettable night. Million Dollar Quartet features a glorious score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and more. Don’t miss this irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, and celebrations that is both heartwarming and hilarious. Legally Blonde the Musical Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin; Book by Heather Hach Comedy, Musical | September 22 – October 17 OHMIGOD YOU GUYS! Mill Mountain Theatre is excited to announce the second MainStage musical of 2021: Legally Blonde! Legally Blonde The Musical follows the world’s most iconic blonde on a journey of self-discovery from California to Harvard and beyond. Perky, poignant, and most importantly pink, this award-winning musical will have you singing down the aisles. Don’t miss this electrifying and inspiring musical based on the movie of the same title, running September 22-October 17 on the Trinkle MainStage. Music of the Crooners Concert | October 29 – October 30 Remember some of the most celebrated entertainers of our time at our Music of the Crooners concert. Sit back and enjoy tunes originated by the velvety voices of singers like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, and more. Pop standards from the Great American Songbook will leave you humming all the way home. Featuring a live band and singers, this concert is produced by MMT in just one week, and plays for three performances only! A Christmas Story Adapted by Philip Grecian; Based upon the motion picture A Christmas Story, copyright 1983 Turner Entertainment Co., distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, Bob Clark, and In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd. Comedy, Family | December 1 – December 23 BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A Christmas Story returns to the Trinkle MainStage for the 2021 holiday season. This play is a witty adaptation of the classic movie we all know and love. All 9-year-old Ralphie Parker wants for Christmas is one thing: a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. But mother, teacher, and even the Santa Claus at Higbee’s Department Store tell him the same thing: “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.” Follow Ralphie’s quest for the gift of his dreams, all while enjoying some favorite elements from the movie: Scut Farkas, the school bully, the Bumpus hounds and the turkey, Flick’s tongue on the lamppost, and the Old Man’s leg lamp. Don’t miss this sensational holiday hit!

At Mill Mountain Theatre it is our priority to keep our artists, employees, students, and patrons healthy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, we will abide by governmental and CDC guidelines as we continue producing high-quality professional theatre in the Roanoke Valley. For the 2021 season, the following safety protocols will be put into place:

Mask-wearing will be required for both non-vaccinated persons and children under 12. We cannot promise all parties will be spaced 6 feet apart. If you are concerned with spacing, you may arrive at the theatre 30 minutes prior to the show and we will do our best to seat you at a distance. MMT will follow all CDC and VDH guidelines at the time of performance.