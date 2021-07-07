Million Dollar Quartet comes to Mill Mountain Theatre

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mill Mountain Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mill Mountain Theatre, visit https://millmountain.org/

Mill Mountain Theatre is thrilled to announce Million Dollar Quartet, Tony® Award-nominated musical with a Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, coming July 28th through August 22nd.

Kicking off the Trinkle MainStage Series is Million Dollar Quartet, the smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins together for one unforgettable night. Million Dollar Quartet features a glorious score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and more. Don’t miss this irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, and celebrations that is both heartwarming and hilarious.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at our convenient online ticket outlet. Mill Mountain Theatre also offers a wonderful subscription option as well as discounts for groups of 10 or more and 50 or more.

Mask-wearing will be required for both non-vaccinated persons and children under 12. We cannot promise all parties will be spaced 6 feet apart. If you are concerned with spacing, you may arrive at the theatre 30 minutes prior to the show and we will do our best to seat you at a distance. MMT will follow all CDC and VDH guidelines at the time of performance.