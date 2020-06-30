Sponsored - What are your kids doing this summer? Mountain Lake Lodge has an answer! Our Adventure Center will get your kids outdoors and having fun.
Our aerial obstacle course is a great way for you to climb, balance, and zip-line your way through our beautiful mountain landscape. We have two adult different courses, and a special course just for the kids so bring the whole family for a day in the trees.
Our bubbleballs and zorbs were cool before social distancing was a thing! Playing soccer and other sports are more fun when you can crash into other players without getting hurt! Make sure you bring a friend to race on the Zorb track too!
This might be the only time you are encouraged to take aim at your friend! In this competitive game using soft-tipped arrows, see whose team will become victorious.
A fun challenge for the whole family that ends with the best challenge! Can you hit Bigfoot? If you up for more a challenge, see if you can hit some of our smaller targets like the woodchuck or raccoon. This fun test of skills for all age ranges, and promises to challenge everyone!