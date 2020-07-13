The Mystery of Mountain Lake

Sponsored - One of only 2 natural lakes in Virginia the lake at Mountain Lake Lodge has been a constant source of study and wonder because every 400 years or so, the lake goes dry!

This natural phenomena is caused by drain holes which make up the lake’s natural plumbing system and this system isn’t well understood. The naturally fluctuating levels of the lake continue to astound our guests and visitors and many have enjoyed taking a walk around the dry lake bed and going through areas that others haven’t had a chance to walk on in several generations.

For more information, check out our video: The Mystery of the Lake

