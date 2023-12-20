New River Electrical Celebrates Grand Opening of New Granville Office

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of New River Electrical and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about New River Electrical, visit https://www.newriverelectrical.com/

New River Electrical, a 4th generation employee-owned electrical contractor, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Granville office, marking an exciting milestone in the Company’s journey.

The organization’s newest facility is on Columbus Road in Granville, Ohio, and has been remodeled over the 2023 year into a state-of-the-art work environment. This office’s vast layout further enhances New River’s ability to administer safety training, collaborate as a team, and create new jobs.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this move to the Granville community. This has been a sizeable investment that all our employee-owners have seen the effects of, so we plan to be here for the long haul”, stated Ike Poe, President and CEO of New River Electrical. “New River’s expansion into Granville aligns with our strategic objective of further corporate growth by allowing New River to have more workspace as we evolve and continue to grow our organization.”

The extensive renovation of the building over the past year has been a long process and would not have been possible without hardworking contractors around the area, such as Robertson Construction Services, WSA Studio, Richardson Glass Service, The Keller Group Limited, Asphalt Services of Ohio, Holderbaum Painting, iVideo, Continental Office, and O K Interiors Corp. New River would like to extend their gratitude to every individual who worked on this renovation and helped create our new home.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth over the past 10-years and this facility signifies a strategic investment in our continued success,” stated Jake Grice, Sr. Vice President of Operations at New River Electrical. “Both the buildings’ location and size are aimed at supporting New River’s long-term vision. Employee Ownership is our core belief, and our employee-owners will have the room to grow and succeed in this facility”.

While the Granville office is a three-story facility, the New River team plans to utilize two floors. Currently, the tenant occupying the ground floor is scheduled to leave on or before June 30th, potentially leaving this space open to new tenants interested in the workspace.

Additional acreage has been purchased behind the Granville facility with the plans to build a fleet garage and warehouse. Garage and Shop operations will remain at New River’s Westerville facility until this project is completed.

New River Electrical Lounge

New River Electrical Thomas M. Wolden Conference Room

###

For more information:

John Vehmeier

New River Electrical Corporation

jvehmeier@nrec.net

540-966-1650

About New River Electrical Corporation

New River Electrical Corporation is a nationwide, 100% employee-owned electrical contractor working in high-voltage construction and maintenance of electrical utility and industrial customers. Established in 1953, NRE employs over 1,800 people and is registered to conduct business in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. They have office locations in Cloverdale, VA, Westerville, OH, and Granville, OH.