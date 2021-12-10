Avoid these gifts for your pets this holiday season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Animal Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Animal Clinic, visit https://www.olddominionveterinaryclinic.com/.

Welcome to the season of giving. We do not mind spending a few dollars here and there on a gift for someone we love, and that feeling is even extended to our pets.

But just like children, there are many gifts out there for your pets that do not even deserve a second glance. Let’s look at some pet toys and treats you should avoid this year as we celebrate Safe Toys and Gifts Month!

Anything that poses a choking hazard. You would not give a child something small enough to swallow and cause damage, would you? That goes to your pets, too. Anything not made in the United States. The U.S.'s stringent manufacturing laws extend even to the pet toy arena. According to Rover.com, "made in the USA dog toys are often subjected to high-quality standards, which can give you extra peace of mind." Anything stuffed. This one might come as a surprise to many of you, but it is not recommended to buy a stuffed toy for an animal. According to Dog.com, your pet could rip open the toy and try to eat the stuffing, leading to a gastrointestinal issue.

Pet owners should also maintain a healthy scrutiny in the treat aisle, too, as you may be unknowingly feeding your pet something that you might regret later.

Regardless of if your pet is getting a holiday gift, getting them a toy or treat any time of year is worth doing your research on. If you find yourself in trouble this holiday season, Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic is here for you!

