Cat Lovers Rejoice! December is Your Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic online.

You better believe December is National Cat Lover’s month and Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic wants you to celebrate your feline friends in all their glory. This is a wonderful opportunity to think about your cats and treat them like the royalty they know they are. How exactly would a Cat Lover celebrate you ask? Well, here’s a few things you could consider to help you and your cats have the BEST Cat Lover’s month ever!

Teach a Trick

As many Cat Lovers know, cats CAN learn tricks. They may, or may not, be a bit stubborn, but persistence and patience can yield great results. Many a cat can sit, stay, and fetch. Rumor has it, cats have also been quite successful at training their human counterparts to do the same thing.

Grooming

Not only is grooming time perfect bonding time, it can help reveal some health concerns. A nice brush and maybe nail trim will make your cat feel loved, look wonderful and put you in a position to look for different ailments on their skin, teeth, mouth, etc... that might need attention. PLUS you’ll quickly become your cat’s favorite, unless your cat happens to hate primping. If that’s the case, you’ll stay at the bottom of the list, right behind mice, pigeons and feathers on a stick, but your cat will still benefit from the extra love.

Schedule a Check-up

I know, I know... this is Cat Lover’s month and visiting the vet costs money, takes time and you gotta’ get that darn cat in the car. But, one of the most caring things you can do for your pet is make sure they have proper care. A quick trip to the vet helps keep shots current, makes sure no other conditions are developing that need attention, and gives you peace of mind that your pets are living their best lives. Annual checkups are surprisingly affordable and really are a crucial part in maintaining pet health.

Make Some Memories

Most importantly, make some memories with your cats. Take pictures, roll around on the floor and play until you and the cat can’t play any more. Have a kitty party. Get a tattoo of your cat. The sky’s the limit when it comes to commemorating this amazing month of cat fun!

Contact us at Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic if you have questions or need to schedule an appointment for your precious pets.