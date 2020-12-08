Cold Weather Animal Safety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic online.

Cold weather is here and for many pet owners, it’s time to start thinking about Winter care for you critters. Many people think, we’ll bring them in from the cold and that will do the trick. In reality, there could be many other factors you are neglecting to consider as the temperatures turn. Here’s a few tips from your friends at Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic.

Winter Checkup: Has your pet had it’s annual checkup? Colder weather can cause new pains and aches for pets with ailments like arthritis. When it starts to turn cold, it’s a great reminder to get to the vet and get that checkup done to make sure your pets health is in good shape and ready for winter.

Know the limits: No 2 pets are just alike. Some are built for winter and some duck under cover as soon as the thermostat hits 60 degrees. Know your pets limits and take steps to accommodate their needs. Maybe shorten your walks, watch for ice or snow and make sure your pets have proper winter wear when appropriate.

Stay inside. Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, such as huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates, are more tolerant of cold weather; but no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather.

Make some noise: Before you hop in the car for a trip to the store, make sure and tap the hood or finder a couple of times. Strays and outdoor pets can find comfort in the heat from engines after they’ve cooled down a bit. Under the hood is also a great place to shelter from bad weather. Making some noise on your way to the driver’s seat can help to stir any sleeping critters and save a pets life.

Play dress-up: If your dog has a short coat or seems bothered by the cold weather, consider a sweater or dog coat. Have several on hand, so you can use a dry sweater or coat each time your dog goes outside. Wet sweaters or coats can actually make your dog colder. Some pet owners also use booties to protect their dog’s feet; if you choose to use them, make sure they fit properly.

Collar and chip: Many pets become lost in winter because snow and ice can hide recognizable scents that might normally help your pet find his/her way back home. Make sure your pet has a well-fitting collar with up-to-date identification and contact information. A microchip is a more permanent means of identification, but it’s critical that you keep the registration up to date.

Provide shelter: We don’t recommend keeping any pet outside for long periods of time, but if you are unable to keep your dog inside during cold weather, provide him/her with a warm, solid shelter against wind. Make sure that they have unlimited access to fresh, non-frozen water (by changing the water frequently or using a pet-safe, heated water bowl). The floor of the shelter should be off of the ground (to minimize heat loss into the ground) and the bedding should be thick, dry and changed regularly to provide a warm, dry environment. The door to the shelter should be positioned away from prevailing winds. Space heaters and heat lamps should be avoided because of the risk of burns or fire. Heated pet mats should also be used with caution because they are still capable of causing burns.

Feed well: Make sure and keep your pet at a healthy weight through the winter. A well fed pet is happy, warm, and comfortable. Of course, try not to over feed and put a few too many pounds on, but make sure your pet is getting enough nutrients to stay warm and healthy.

