Common Cancer Symptoms in Pets

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit https://www.olddominionveterinaryclinic.com/

Cancer is the number one disease-related cause of death for dogs and cats in the United States. Affecting one in four dogs and one in five cats, it can be scary and confusing when your dog or cat is diagnosed with cancer. There are treatments and care available for pets, but early diagnoses is important for the greatest success. Here are a few common symptoms to look for:

Blood in urine or bleeding from any body opening

Difficulty breathing, urinating, or defecating

Difficulty chewing or swallowing

Loss of appetite

Loss of stamina or reluctance to exercise

Sores that do not heal

Unexplained weight loss

Change in behavior

Lumps that persist or continue to grow

Bad odor from mouth or body

One of the best ways to make sure your pet is healthy and happy is make sure and get an annual check-up. You can keep shots current and bring up any concerns you may have about your pet’s general wellness. If you do notice any of these symptoms or other unexplained changes, make sure to contact your vet.

Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic offers all the services you need to make sure your pet receives the best possible care. Contact us with any questions or to make an appointment.