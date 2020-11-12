Don’t Forget Kittie’s Vet Visits!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic online.

Our pets are essentially our kids. We feed them, clean them, keep them safe and spend insane amounts of money on treats and toys for them. They count on us for the care they need just as much as we count on them for the love and companionship they give. Since November is National Pet Month, Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic wanted to remind our cat lovers that it is important to get regular checkups for your kitties.

So Why Should I Take My Cat to the Vet?

Dental care: Cats can develop plaque, tartar, gingivitis, stomatitis, loose teeth, abscesses, and mouth ulcers. It can be extraordinarily difficult for owners to evaluate their cat’s teeth on their own unless they are taught how. Your cat may very well be suffering without your knowledge.

Vaccines: Vaccines in cats can be a bit controversial, but most veterinarians feel that they are important in cats, even indoor cats. Finding and visiting a veterinarian you trust, who can council you on the appropriate vaccines for your individual cat, is an important part of keeping your feline friend healthy.

Hidden illness: Cats are notorious for hiding signs of illness. It can be difficult to know that they are suffering until the condition is quite advanced. Visiting the veterinarian routinely allows the doctor a chance to find and treat an illness before the signs may be noticeable at home.

Examination: The single most important reason to take your cat to the veterinarian is so the doctor can do a thorough examination on your pet routinely. Having a professional look at, listen to, and feel your cat can catch problems while they’re small, resulting in less suffering for your cat, and lower costs for you.

Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic is your local expert when it comes to caring for your pets. November is Pet Awareness Month and we would love to see you and your pet!