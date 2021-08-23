Don’t Forget Your Pets When it’s Time for Vaccinations

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit https://www.olddominionveterinaryclinic.com/

August is National Immunization Awareness Month! While that may not sound like the most exciting thing to celebrate, it’s as important as ever to keep immunizations current for your pets. Here are a few reminders about pet vaccinations.

It’s important to keep shots current for both indoor and outdoor pets.

Immunizations can help add to quality of life and longevity.

Remember, vaccines can take a few days to a few weeks to become active.

Vaccines should start in puppies and kittens at 6-8 weeks of age

Maintain your pet shot records and bring them to your annual checkups.

Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic is Roanoke’s expert when it comes to pet care. Take advantage of our $1 Nose to Tail exam for new patients, or make sure and schedule that annual appointment and make sure your pets vaccinations are up to date!