Helpful Tips for Pet Cancer Awareness Month

Cancer Affects Millions of Dogs and Cats Every Year

May is Pet Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to spread knowledge about pets and cancer, as well as a time to educate ourselves about the things we can do to prevent or treat cancer in our own pets. Cancer can be caused by a variety of environmental and genetic factors, and there are many different types of cancer that range in how aggressive and common they can be. While older pets may be a bit more susceptible, any age pet can develop cancer. You should always be on the look out for some common signs.

What to Watch For

Unusual swelling or lumps

Sores that don’t heal

Weight loss

Appetite loss

Bleeding or discharge from the mouth or other orifices

Unusual odor, especially from the breath

Difficulty eating or swallowing

Exercise aversion

Lameness or stiffness

Difficulty breathing, urinating, or defecating

Even if you do not notice any signs or symptoms of cancer in your dog, you should still maintain a schedule of regular vet visits every six months to a year. A routine check-up can sometimes detect cancer before it becomes a major problem, and early detection is very beneficial for successful treatment of cancer.

