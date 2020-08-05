How to Help Pets with Storm Anxiety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic online.

A cool rain storm is usually a welcome treat during the Summer, unless you’re a dog with storm anxiety. The wind picks up and the thunder begins to roll, and many pets begin to tremble and run for cover as the anxiety kicks in. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a fiercely trained guard dog or the cutest little chihuahua, when a storm rolls in, if your pet has storm anxiety, you know what to expect. Symptoms can be mild to extreme with many dogs experiencing shaking, cowering and a desire to find a “safe space.” Fortunately for your pets, there are several things you can try to comfort your pet when the storms blow in.

Dress Your Dog Like a Superhero

When a storm approaches, many pet parents have noticed their dog heading for a bathtub, sink, or basement drain. The changes to the atmosphere that accompany a thunderstorm can create an uncomfortable build-up of static electricity in a dog’s coat, and even produce painful shocks. They seek out water because it’s grounding. There are companies that make silver anti-static liners, similar to capes, that you can use to help as well. These have been shown to alleviate anxiety in some pets.

Counter-Conditioning

In dogs with mild cases, simple counter-conditioning can ease anxiety. Counter-conditioning can also keep puppies who haven’t had much exposure to storms from developing a phobia. The key is to pair something your dog loves, with the earliest signs of a storm. Maybe it’s a healthy treat, or fetch, or tug-o-war. Work with your dog as the storm starts to begin and they may start to associate thunder with a fun activity or something positive.

Wrap Your Dog in a Wearable Hug

Pressure Wraps are another great option that has shown to help many dogs. These snug-fitting vests apply sustained, comforting pressure to your dog’s torso. A number of companies make these sort of vests in a variety of sizes and costs. Research has shown them to be quite effective and are usually worn for 20-30 minutes to help calm the animal’s anxiety.

Safe Space

Many dogs seek out a safe space when they sense a storm is coming in. You can help by making sure there’s a comfy place accessible to your pet. The ideal space is underground and soundproof, but still warm and bright. Your dog may like going into a crate or kennel, but you should keep the door open during storms, as confinement can exacerbate a dog’s stress. A fan, radio, or TV can help provide some distracting white noise.

Supplements or Medication

There are a variety of options that could help treat your dog’s storm phobia.

Melatonin . This over-the-counter supplement is widely available. When using melatonin for storm phobia, pet parents report differing levels of relief. Talk to your veterinarian about appropriate doses for your dog.

Prescription medications. Your veterinarian can assist with appropriate medications for the more severe cases of storm anxiety. There are a number of proven, safe medications that can help ease the anxiety.

Cuddles Can Help

A common myth says that holding your pet during an anxiety episode and make the condition worse. You shouldn’t be afraid to calmly and kindly comfort your pet if they are experiencing anxiety. A warm, loving embrace can often give great comfort. You should take care not to move too quickly or cause loud noises that may scare your pet in their elevated condition.

