National Cat Day is the Purrfect Day to Adopt

One of our favorite days of the year is just around the corner! National Cat Day is October 29th, and there’s no better day to celebrate your old friend or head out and adopt a new one. From pampering fluffy with a day at the pet spa, to serving as a reminder for annual pet care, National Cat Day was founded in an effort to serve as a day to celebrate cats all over.

Here’s some FUN cat trivia:

1. On average, cats spend 2/3 of everyday sleeping and use 1/3 of their awake time cleaning themselves.

2. Unlike dogs, cats don’t have a sweet tooth. This could be due to a mutation in a key taste receptor.

3. Cats can be left-pawed or right-pawed. Female cats tend to be right-pawed, while male cats are usually left pawed. Interestingly, left-handed humans also tend to be male.

4. The oldest pet cat was found in a 9,500-year-old grave on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Contrary to popular cat facts, this predates Egyptian pet cats by 4,000 years.

5. A cat can jump five times its own height and sprint up to 31 mph.

6. Cats are highly sensitive to vibrations and may be able to detect earthquake tremors 10 or 15 minutes before humans can.

7. Blond or brown color change in Siamese kittens depends on their body temperature. Siamese cats carry albino genes that work at a body temperature above 98° F. If these kittens are left in a very warm room, their prints won’t darken and they will stay a creamy white all over.

8. With enough water, cats can tolerate temperatures up to 133 °F.

9. A cat’s nose pad has a unique pattern of ridges, just like a human fingerprint.

10. A cat has no collarbone, meaning it can fit through any opening smaller than its head.

Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic is your local expert when it comes to pet care. We want you to enjoy National Cat Day with fluffy or consider adopting a cat or kitten if the time is right. If you do have cats or kittens, remember to give them the proper care including regular scheduled check ups and vaccinations. Contact us at Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic if you have questions or need to schedule an appointment for your precious pets.