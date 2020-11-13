National Pet Month: Focus on Cats

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic online.

(WDBJ)

November is National Pet Month, and Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic is shining the spotlight on Cats. Our feline friends may not be as interested in the spotlight as their canine counterparts, but cats are cool and we think there’s no better time to take a look at a few cat myths and see if there might be some hidden truth.

1. Black cats are unlucky

Black cats have been the subject of myth and folklore for centuries, and while in some countries they are considered unlucky, the felines are said to bring good fortune in other parts of the world.

In Japan, it is thought to be good luck if a black cat crosses your path, but in much of Europe and the US, the presence of a black cat is considered to mean that bad luck is on its way. In Germany it depends which direction a black cat walks in front of you. Left to right means good times ahead, but right to left means the opposite. Some Italians believe that if a black cat jumps on the bed next to a sick person, the person will soon die. If a black cat appears on your doorstep in Scotland, tradition suggests you could be coming into money, while in China, some believe black cats to be bringers of poverty.

Sadly, unwanted and abandoned black cats are notoriously difficult to rehome thanks to superstition and myth so it seems they are the unlucky ones. In reality, the only supernatural powers black cats possess are ones of unconditional love and affection, just like any other cat.

2. All cats hate water

Although most domestic cats may not be too fond of water, a quick search on the internet will find plenty cats getting wet and not caring too much about it.

Some people spray water at cats in an attempt to get them to stop doing something. Imagine how you’d feel if someone suddenly sprayed water in your face and you should begin to understand why cats don’t like it.

3. Cats are unloving, if you want a loving pet get a dog

Well that’s simply not true at all now is it?

Domestic cats are, by their nature, more independent than domestic dogs – in part because they weren’t bred to spend a lot of time around humans, and also because the wild ancestors of our house felines don’t live naturally in the same sort of family groups that canines do.

A recent study by the University of Lincoln found that cats don’t show signs of distress when their owners leave, and aren’t particularly bothered when their owner returned to them. Cat owners know, come home from a long day and don’t be surprised when the cat finds your lap and purrrrrs itself to sleep.

4. Cats always land on their feet

More often than not, cats will land on their feet when they fall from a height. This is because they have what is called a ‘righting reflex’, whereby they’re able to twist around very quickly in the air when falling. They also have very flexible backbones, which help them in doing this.

The truth is, although cats usually land on their feet from smaller heights, a fall from a second floor window may not end as well. Cats don’t ALWAYS land on their feet, and a drop from too high up can definitely result in serious injury.

5. Do cats have nine lives?

Of course they don’t!

In the play Romeo and Juliet, the bard refers to the nine lives of cats. Meanwhile an old proverb of unknown origin claims: “A cat has nine lives. For three he plays, for three he strays and for the last three he stays.” In ancient Egypt, cats were treated as sacred animals and were worshiped as divine creatures with psychic or supernatural powers, so some think the myth could have originated there as it fits in with their view of cats.

But, it’s more than likely that the myth has developed over time due to cats' ability to get themselves out of sticky situations, with their agility and dexterity.

6. Cats only purr when they are happy

Cats do often purr when they are happy. It has also been shown that cats will purr when they don’t feel well, are scared, or many other reasons.

7. Cats can see in complete darkness?

Cats can’t see in complete darkness, any more than humans can. However, their eyes are adapted to help them see better in low light.

The corneas in a cat’s eye are much thinner than in humans and their irises (the coloured part of the eye) open far wider, both of which allows more light to enter. The retinas in the back of cats eyes also have more rods, which are responsible for magnifying light impulses. Like many animals, cats also have a highly developed reflective area in the back of their eyes – this is what makes them glow at night when caught in our headlights.

Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic is your local expert when it comes to caring for your pets. We love our cuddly clients and look forward to helping you care for your pets.