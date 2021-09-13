Old Dominion Asks You to Consider Pet Adoption

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic online.

Hurricane season is here and with a tough one already underway, many loving pets are being displaced. It’s as important as ever to consider adopting a pet or contributing to a local shelter. Here’s a few reasons why you should consider adopting your next furry friend.

Already Trained and Ready To Go : Adult pets are typically house-trained, know basic manners, may even know tricks, and are often already socialized around people and other pets. Since a shelter can be a stressful environment for an animal, a quiet pet may often show more energy once taken home. Make sure and ask the shelter employees about the animal and what they have observed with their behavior.

There’s Plenty Variety in Shelters : Animal welfare organizations offer a wide range of pets for adoption. On average 25% of dogs found in shelters are purebreds. You can find mixed breeds as well, and animals of all ages, size, temperament and medical condition.

Adopted Pets Have Been Screened: Rescued animals receive basic veterinary care and, in some cases, extraordinary care if they have been sick, injured or abused. In many places, pets cannot be adopted until they are up-to-date on required vaccinations, and sterilized so as not to contribute to pet overpopulation. While most animals are spayed or neutered before they are adopted, some shelters provide vouchers or other means for new pet parents to fix their pets. Your local animal welfare organization can help you find affordable spay and neuter programs, and may host microchip clinics if you wish to ensure your pet’s safety one step further.

Adoption is Affordable: Pet adoption fees are typically much less expensive than the costs to purchase a dog or cat from a retail store, or acquire one from a breeder. The money you save is that much more to budget for your pet’s needs, such as food, medical care, treats and toys!

You save two lives. The first life you save is that of the pet you adopt, and each adoption creates space in the shelter for another animal to be rescued. In this way, every adoption spares two lives.

Before you bring your new pet home, you’ll need to do some shopping. Your list should include bedding, toys, treats, dishes, grooming supplies, waste baggies or litter supplies, leashes, a collar, and a pet first-aid kit. You’ll also want to go through your house, and make sure that everything is safe for your adopted friend. Remove or secure anything that could be dangerous. This includes things like toxic plants, chemicals, medication, and anything small or sharp. If you have a yard, make sure that the fencing is secure.

If you aren’t able to adopt a new pet there’s other ways you may be able to help, especially when disaster strikes and the shelter population booms. The easiest thing to do is donate. Money, supplies, time, you can donate what best fits your budget and schedule. Virtually every shelter can use volunteers, food, blankets, toys and other basic supplies for pets. You can also consider fostering. Most shelters have systems in place to make sure you’re a good foster parent. Once approved, you can help alleviate some of the stress of the shelter by hosting a pet or 2 in your home until the right pet parents can be found.

Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic can answer most of your questions regarding adoptions, and will be here to help make sure your pet receives the finest care possible. Contact us, or find out more about our services online.