Old Dominion Celebrates National Vet Tech Week

Veterinary Technician: Soni

October 11-17, 2020 is National Veterinary Technician week.

Veterinary technicians are critical to the day-to-day function of veterinary practices, and play vital roles in preserving animal health and welfare. National Veterinary Technician Week provides an opportunity to recognize veterinary technicians' contributions.

A veterinary technician is a credentialed professional whose job involves helping all types of animals live healthy and happy lives. Vet techs use medical knowledge and clinical skills to provide routine and emergency nursing care under the direction of a veterinarian. Whether it’s facilitating well-check exams, administering laboratory tests, or assisting during surgery, vet techs support veterinarians in meeting the diagnostic and treatment needs of sick and healthy animals.

We value veterinary technicians every day of the year and thank them for all they do.

Veterinary Assistants : Carla, Heather, Sarah

Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic is honored to work with the best Vet Techs possible. Their passion for your pet is a key part in making Old Dominion the best Veterinary Clinic around. From the moment you walk in, you’ll see our vet techs assisting through the building with all aspects of animal care. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without their kind hearts and expert skills. Thank you so much for being a part of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic.