Pet Dehydration: Signs, Symptoms and What to Watch For

What is dog dehydration?

Dehydration in dogs is a common, potentially life-threatening condition. It’s the result of not drinking enough water and electrolytes or losing too much fluid. It requires immediate veterinary attention. If left untreated dehydration can cause serious organ damage and even death.

How to tell if a dog is dehydrated?

The signs of dehydration in dogs to look out for include:

Sunken eyes

Dry gums

Lethargy

Weakness

Collapse

Loss of skin elasticity

All dogs are at risk of dehydration if they don’t eat or drink enough. There are various reasons your dog may refuse to drink, including

An underlying illness such as (heat stroke or a fever)

Nauseous

Lethargy

Pain

Loss of fluid through vomiting, diarrhoea and or panting

Passing urine more frequently and in larger volumes than normal (as a result of kidney failure, diabetes and other internal problems, which often cause animals to drink more).

However, drinking more is usually insufficient to compensate for the large volume of fluid they are losing if they are suffering from the above internal problems. It’s vital that you seek veterinary attention if your dog shows any changes in their urination or drinking habits.

How to test your dog for dehydration

To test if your dog is dehydrated, use your thumb and forefinger to pinch a little skin on their back or the top of their head. If they are well hydrated, the skin should spring back when you release it. As the skin loses moisture, it will move back into place more slowly. In the most severe cases of dehydration, it does not spring back at all.

Any reduction in elasticity of your pet’s skin is known as a ‘skin tent’. Animals which are emaciated or obese often have mild ‘skin tent’. This does not necessarily mean they are dehydrated. This can be difficult to assess in older animals, those with thick or long-hair coats or breeds with excessive skin folds.

What can I do to prevent dog dehydration?

Ensure your dog has plenty of access to fresh, clean water

Check the bowl every few hours

Clean your dog’s water bowl daily to prevent bacteria

Take bottles of water with you on a walk or when travelling

Avoid exercising your dog in hot weather

Never leave your dog in a car

If your vet suspects your dog is dehydrated it’s likely they will carry out a full ‘head to toe’ examination. The purpose of this is to establish the severity of the dehydration and identify the potential cause. The reason may be obvious, such an upset tummy or heat stroke. However, in other cases, you may just feel your pet is ‘not quite right’. It’s likely your vet will recommend some tests, such as blood samples, x-rays and ultrasound scans.

As you enjoy the outdoors and take in the sun with your pets, it's important to have their health in mind. You'll take care to put on sunscreen, wear a hat, have plenty fluids and safety gear for yourself and your co-humans, but you need to make sure and take equal measures to make sure your pets are ready for the extreme heat and outdoors.