September is Animal Pain Awareness

Animal Pain Awareness Month is here! To us, it’s a particularly important awareness month to discuss on behalf of the pets we love so much. Animals experience the same pains that people do. They just can’t tell us about it. Thinking about what you know about pain, whether from an injury, arthritis, after a procedure, etc. is a good place to start to be aware of an animal’s experience.

Signs of Pain

Animal pain awareness begins with understanding that not all pain is obvious, and it certainly isn’t “just getting old” or “starting to slow down”. Our pets can’t describe what and how much it hurts, so we need to know how to observe signs of discomfort. We also need to consider symptoms over time. It’s easy for their pain to go unnoticed by us for a while. Many animals are famously better at just getting on with their days when something hurts than we are. This isn’t really a good thing, though, considering it can mask a condition. If a pet is showing visible pain, particularly with regard to something chronic or slow to develop, like arthritis or cancer, they might have been hurting for quite a while before they began limping or stopped playing as much. It’s up to us, their caregivers, to keep an eye out for possible problems so we can seek early intervention.

Here are some common signs to look for:

Decreased social interaction

Anxious expression

Submissive behavior

Whimpering

Howling or growling in dogs

Guarding behavior

Decreased appetite

Changes in posture or gait

Reduced activity

Quiet/loss of curiosity

Changes in urinary/defecation habits

Hissing or spitting in cats

Lack of agility

Excessive licking/grooming/chewing

Pain Management

The best part about diagnosing the cause of pain is that your vet can then determine the best course of action to manage it safely and effectively. There are several options that range from non-invasive cold laser therapy to prescription pain relievers, supplements, or even physical therapy. Do not give your pet over-the-counter NSAIDS or other pain relievers without consulting your veterinarian first. Some have a very narrow margin of safety or are not safe to give at all. Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic is your local expert in animal pain management. Please contact us TODAY if you think your pet is in pain and we can help.