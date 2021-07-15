Top Reasons Cats Visit the Vet

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic, visit https://www.olddominionveterinaryclinic.com/

Most cat owners are aware that their cats are fairly independent. Some food, some water, a place to rest and an empty box or two and cats are usually in good shape. On occasion though, you might find your kitty may not be feeling her best and it’s time to visit the vet. Other than annual shots and check ups, do you know the most common reasons cats end up at the Vet? Here’s the top few:

Stomach issues

Urinary tract infections

Skin conditions

Almost 30% of vet visits for cats are for Stomach Issues and almost 15% of visits are the result of a UTI. Stomach issues, the No. 1 reasons cat owners bring their kitty to the vet, can include food intolerance, abdominal obstruction, pancreatitis, and bacterial infections. UTIs ranked second on the feline list, and are most commonly found in cats between the ages of 1 and 4. Skin conditions can include obsessive grooming, hair loss, parasite problems and abscesses from an injury. Cats that are ill will usually show changes in overall appearance, energy level, sociability, coat appearance and/or amount of shedding, appetite, litterbox usage, breathing, or discharges from the eyes or nose. In general, any sudden change should alert you that your cat needs veterinary attention.

Research and advancements in technology, treatments, and medications have given our Veterinarians at Old Dominion what it takes to better help treat cats for these more common illnesses. We’d love to help if your cat needs attention. Call for an appointment, or find us online at OldDominionVeterinaryClinic.com