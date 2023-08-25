Cold and flu season is coming, so how do you prepare with hydration?

Cold and flu season is coming, so how do you prepare with hydration?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Revive Hydration Roanoke and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Revive Hydration Roanoke, visit https://www.revivehydrationroanoke.com/.

As we enter another cold and flu season, you may already be wondering how to protect yourself and your family from what many are already saying will be another rough year.

Revive Hydration Roanoke is here to inform you that one of the best ways to prevent illness and infection is with IV hydration.

IV hydration is one of the great methods to help boost your immune system ahead of the season. That’s why we’re proud to offer a Pre-Viral Drip that includes such nutrients as B-Complex, Vitamin C, Zinc, Selenium, and Lysine -- all designed to help bolster immunity.

But if you are one of the folks that happens to catch a cold or the flu, then our services extend even further. Hydration promotes better immune system efficiency, helping you get better sooner. Look for the I’ve Got The Ick Drip on our menu for a cocktail designed to aid you in recovery. With it’s special blend of Vitamin C, Magnesium, and Zinc, you’ll be back on the mend in no time.

Our services are mobile, too! So if you’re looking to stay where you are, contact us for a visit.

If you want to know more, follow us on Facebook or contact us. We look forward to working with you soon!