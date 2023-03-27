The benefits of recycling retired IT assets

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of River Acceptance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about River Acceptance, visit roanokerecycling.com.

Retiring IT assets is an important part of managing an IT infrastructure. By properly disposing of outdated technology, organizations can both protect their data and save money.

Recycling retired IT assets offers a range of benefits, including cost savings, environmental protection, and data security.

Cost savings are one of the major benefits of recycling retired IT assets. Instead of throwing out expensive equipment and paying to have it hauled away, organizations can recycle retired IT assets to get some of their money back. By selling outdated hardware to a certified recycling company, organizations can recoup some of their initial investment and reduce their overall IT expenses.

Recycling retired IT assets is also beneficial for the environment. By reusing and repurposing technology, organizations can reduce the overall amount of waste sent to landfills and help protect the environment. Additionally, recycled IT assets can help reduce the demand for new technology, which can help conserve resources.

Finally, recycling retired IT assets is important for data security. Many organizations are legally obligated to protect their customers’ data and failure to do so can result in hefty fines. By recycling retired IT assets with a certified recycling company, organizations can ensure that all of their customers’ data is securely wiped before any recycling is completed.