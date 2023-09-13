Salem VA Healthcare System Job Fair Sept 14-15

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Salem VA Healthcare System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Salem VA Healthcare System, visit https://vacareers.va.gov.

Join VA today!

The Salem VA Healthcare System is hosting a Job Fair from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 14 and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on September 15.

Day one is hiring RNs, advanced practice providers (NP/PA), and physicians. Day two is hiring LPNs, police officers, cytotechnologists, nursing assistants, medical technologists, and histopathology techs.

For those planning to attend, get a head start and email your resume/CV to VISN6HRSSAMSBU@VA.GOV.

The event will take place at 1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA, 24153 in the Building 5 Auditorium.

For more information, visit the event’s website here.