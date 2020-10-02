Road Trip Franklin County- 2020 Waid Park Sprint Enduro and Short Track XC

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce and Town of Rocky Mount and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce and Town of Rocky Mount, visit https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/waidenduro/

Word is starting to get out. Franklin County, Virginia is quickly becoming THE biking destination of the East. From mountain biking through its trail network to road biking along a variety of amazing scenic byways, Franklin County continues doing its part helping brand the region as the East Coast mountain biking capital. To help further the outstanding offerings to cyclists, we’ve created the Waid Park Sprint Enduro and Short Track XC championship race.

The chamber of commerce recently sent out this press release:

(Franklin County Parks and Recreation)

Rocky Mount, Virginia – Officials with the Franklin County Parks and Recreation and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced a new Waid Park Sprint Enduro and VA Short Track XC championship race. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Waid Park in Rocky Mount. Pre-registration is required and open online at https://www.bikereg.com/waidenduro.

“We are very excited to bring this new recreational event to Franklin County and the mountain bike racing community,” stated Parks and Recreation Director Paul Chapman. “This also serves as Franklin County’s contribution to a re-imagined and socially-distanced Go Fest weekend.”

COVID-19 measures will be implemented to ensure state guidelines are maintained throughout race day. The event will be limited to 100 riders and not exceed 250 total attendance. The presenting sponsor is the Town of Rocky Mount.

A beverage garden with pre-packaged food along with free bike events for kids are planned on Franklin County’s new skills challenge loop are among the non-racing activities. Registration includes custom logo t-shirt sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge and a neck buff.

The day starts at 9 a.m. with a fast and furious short track cross country race on the Shinerunner trail. Jumps, berms, balance features and two stiff climbs pack a whole lot of action into a short event. Race distances will range from either 2.5 or 5 miles. The Short Track race is sanctioned under USA Cycling requiring a $10 one day licenses which are also available for purchase online.

The main event is the inaugural Waid Park Sprint Enduro. Competitors can expect at least four stages utilizing the newest and most progressive features built in the Waid Park trail network featuring rock gardens, man-made jumps, and sections with fast back to back corners.

Timing will be manually operated via Webscorer Pro. No USAC license is needed for this event.

Awards Ceremony “As a regional Chamber, our mission is to grow business, promote tourism, and strengthen the social and economic environment in the counties we serve,” stated Christopher Finley, Executive Director. “In partnership with the Franklin County Parks and Recreation, we are committed to providing an awesome racing experience and competitive challenge at this beautiful 500-acre park.”

An events schedule is as follows:

9-10 a.m. Short Track XC (Cross Country) mountain bike race.

10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids Skills Loop Race

11 a.m. Welcome and Introduction

11:15 a.m. -1 p.m. Short 6 Enduro

2 p.m. Awards Ceremony

Franklin County is excited to have the new Enduro and Sprint championship, but this great event only adds to the already outstanding things we have to offer. Enjoy a road trip to Franklin County and experience the outdoors like is was meant to be. There’s plenty to enjoy in this charming area. It’s an especially wonderful area for those that enjoy to cycle!

