WCC Offers Affordable, In-Demand Programs Close to Home

Since 1963, a Southwest Virginia college has been providing students with new skills through the highest-quality education at great value. Wytheville Community College (WCC) offers students the option to get a degree close to home. The college is also the partner of choice for employers in Southwest Virginia to provide continuing education courses and training for those already employed.

Nationwide, WCC ranks as one of the most affordable colleges, with many students attending for little or no cost. Federal or state financial aid and scholarships fund most students, at least partially.

Wytheville Community College offers numerous programs for transfer, occupational and technical programs, and healthcare. Healthcare Selective Admissions programs include Dental Hygiene, Medical Laboratory Technology, Nursing (RN), Nursing Advanced Placement (LPN-RN Bridge), Physical Therapist Assistant, and Practical Nursing. If you want to apply for any of these programs, the deadline for selective admissions applications is March 15, 2024.

For more information, visit www.wcc.vccs.edu or call (276) 223-4700. It’s not too late to register for the next semester. Classes begin January 8, 2024.

Wytheville Community College. Begin Here. Become Anything.