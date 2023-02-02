If you're a new customer (in an area with legal online sports betting) and want to make a bet on the Liberty-Austin Peay game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to join up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus as soon as possible!

Liberty vs. Austin Peay Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Thursday, February 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Winfield Dunn Center

Winfield Dunn Center Line: Liberty -16.5

Liberty -16.5 Point Total: 125.5

125.5 Moneyline (To Win): Liberty -1400, Austin Peay +775

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to bet on the Flames and Governors game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Flames (-1400) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $10.71 back in your pocket.

Betting against the spread can be a tad more complicated, but in certain situations, it can provide a better payout. For instance, if the Flames are listed at -16.5 in this game, the -16.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must defeat their opponent by at least 17 points. If, however, the Flames don't win by at least 17 points, then the Governors will "cover" the spread and be the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.