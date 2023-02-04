Saturday's contest features the Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 3-8 ACC) matching up at Cassell Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-66 win for the Cavaliers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Virginia projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Virginia Tech. The total is listed at 130.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 69, Virginia Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

Pick ATS: Virginia (+1.5)



Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Virginia Tech has put together a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Virginia is 7-10-0. The Hokies have an 11-9-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cavaliers have a record of 9-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 144.4 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's total. Virginia Tech has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 games. Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies average 73.9 points per game (135th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (122nd in college basketball). They have a +141 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Virginia Tech averages rank 189th in the nation. Its opponents grab 30.9 per contest.

Virginia Tech hits 8 three-pointers per game (113th in college basketball) while shooting 35.4% from deep (114th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 32.3%.

The Hokies rank 63rd in college basketball with 98.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 160th in college basketball defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Virginia Tech has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (20th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (253rd in college basketball).

