The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (19-5, 9-4 ACC) will look to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3 ACC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

In games Virginia shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 50th.

The 70.3 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 0.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (69.5).

When Virginia totals more than 69.5 points, it is 11-0.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Virginia has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 70 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Cavaliers are giving up 8.6 fewer points per game (56.3) than away from home (64.9).

Virginia is making 7.5 threes per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.3 fewer threes and 6.399999999999999% points worse than it is averaging in road games (8.8, 41.4%).

Virginia Schedule