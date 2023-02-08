Wednesday's contest at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has the Richmond Spiders (12-12, 5-6 A-10) going head to head against the George Washington Colonials (11-12, 5-5 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-70 victory for Richmond, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Richmond projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against George Washington. The over/under is listed at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Richmond vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Richmond vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 72, George Washington 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. George Washington

Pick ATS: Richmond (-1.5)



Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Richmond has a 9-12-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to George Washington, who is 8-11-0 ATS. The Spiders are 10-11-0 and the Colonials are 13-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams put up 143.5 points per game combined, 1.0 less than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Richmond has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. George Washington has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (262nd in college basketball) and allow 66.5 per contest (90th in college basketball).

Richmond is 190th in the country at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.9 its opponents average.

Richmond connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (92nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Spiders average 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (180th in college basketball), and give up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball).

Richmond and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spiders commit 11.2 per game (87th in college basketball) and force 10.6 (313th in college basketball play).

