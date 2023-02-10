William & Mary vs. Elon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game between the Elon Phoenix (7-16) and the William & Mary Tribe (12-10) at Schar Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-54 and heavily favors Elon to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Tribe are coming off of a 73-68 win against Monmouth in their most recent outing on Sunday.
William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
William & Mary vs. Elon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Elon 68, William & Mary 54
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- When the Tribe defeated the Drexel Dragons, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-58 on January 15, it was their best win of the year thus far.
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on November 11
- 67-57 on the road over Longwood (No. 166) on December 18
- 80-74 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 22
- 81-67 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 8
- 84-81 at home over Coppin State (No. 233) on December 4
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe's -61 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.7 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (282nd in college basketball).
- William & Mary has averaged 2.4 more points in CAA action (68.1) than overall (65.7).
- At home the Tribe are scoring 69.9 points per game, 9.2 more than they are averaging away (60.7).
- At home William & Mary is allowing 67.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it is on the road (69.4).
- In their past 10 games, the Tribe are scoring 68.8 points per game, 3.1 more than their season average (65.7).
