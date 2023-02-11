Saturday's game at Willett Hall has the Longwood Lancers (6-18) squaring off against the High Point Panthers (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 win for Longwood, who are favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Lancers lost 77-64 to Presbyterian on Wednesday.

Longwood vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia

Longwood vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 68, High Point 62

Longwood Schedule Analysis

When the Lancers beat the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 155 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 66-65, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lancers are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Longwood has eight losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins

65-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on February 4

70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 21

75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 11

68-60 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 25

80-70 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 4

Longwood Performance Insights