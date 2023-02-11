Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Norfolk State Spartanettes (17-5) versus the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks (5-15) at Hytche Athletic Center has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 11.
The Spartanettes' most recent game on Monday ended in a 73-68 loss to North Carolina Central.
Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
Norfolk State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 63, Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
Norfolk State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartanettes' signature win this season came in a 48-43 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23.
- Norfolk State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).
Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-47 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 13
- 70-55 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 22
- 54-42 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on November 28
- 64-37 at home over Howard (No. 210) on January 14
- 70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on November 17
Norfolk State Performance Insights
- The Spartanettes have a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 61.3 points per game, 254th in college basketball, and are allowing 50.9 per contest to rank second in college basketball.
- In conference play, Norfolk State is averaging fewer points (53.4 per game) than it is overall (61.3) in 2022-23.
- The Spartanettes average 71.0 points per game at home, and 51.0 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Norfolk State is allowing 8.3 fewer points per game at home (47.3) than on the road (55.6).
- The Spartanettes are posting 57.2 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 4.1 fewer points than their average for the season (61.3).
